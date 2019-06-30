Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Willow Creek Church
Room B100 (Chapel Entrance)
South Barrington, IL
On Tuesday, June 4th, Annley Perez, a 50-year resident of Palatine, passed away. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Stanley and Anna Edquist, brother-in-law, Jack Howe and precious niece, Amy Hale. Annley is survived by Dr. Armando Perez, her beloved husband of 61 years, their five children, and spouses, fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She spent a lifetime in Palatine and created a beautiful home not only for her family but for so many others. It was a sanctuary full of love, good food, abundant laughter and a quiet place of safety. The Perez family warmly invites friends, neighbors and colleagues to join us in celebration of her extraordinary life on Saturday, July 6 at Willow Creek Church, in South Barrington. We will gather at 10 a.m. in Room B100 (Chapel Entrance). In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to The EPIK Project (www.epikproject.org) or the . (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019
