ANNMARIE O'KELLY

ANNMARIE O'KELLY Obituary
Annmarie O'Kelly Annmarie O'Kelly (nee Nootens), 68, passed away March 6, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. She was a 24-year resident of Hoffman Estates and a retired 25 year court clerk for Cook County Circuit Court at Rolling Meadows. Annmarie was the loving mother of Sean T. (Belinda), Mark T. (Rachel), and Brian K. (Mansi) O'Kelly, and the cherished grandma of Mark Jr., Heather, Rhiannon, Asha, and Arav. She was also the fond sister of Michael (Audrey), John (Mary), and Mark (Natalie) Nootens. She is preceded in death by her dear parents, George and Rose Nootens. Due to public health concerns, the visitation and service for Annmarie will be postponed to a later date. Memorial contributions to WoundedWarriorProject.org or AMVets.org would be appreciated. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
