|
|
Anthony "Anton" Botman, 85, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born May 3, 1934 in the Netherlands. Anton immigrated to the United States in 1967. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Round Lake. Anton enjoyed music, singing, dancing, and being part of the church choir, but Anton's true passion was bicycling. Anton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Louisa, his children Caroline (Tom) Copenhaver, Marion (Brian) Wilson, Monique (the late David) Gonzalez, his grandchildren Krista (Jack) Dippold, Emilee Copenhaver, Haley Copenhaver, Andrew (Amy) Litchfield, Daniel Wilson, Lindsay Wilson, Sabrina Gonzalez and Alexandra Gonzalez, his great-grandchildren Lincoln Arkel and Henry Anton, and his siblings Jos Botman, Piet Botman, Wil Botman, and Agatha Botman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jan and Dick Botman, and his sister Afje Botman. A memorial visitation and service is scheduled from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. with a memorial service commencing at 7:00p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019