Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY LOPEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY C. LOPEZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY C. LOPEZ Obituary
Anthony C. Lopez, 53, born Sept. 12, 1965, lost his battle with cancer Feb. 19, 2019, in WI. Surviving are, his mother Sharon Hossalla of Racine, WI; his father, Anthony J. (Barbara) Lopez of Elgin; as well as 5 siblings, Tim Dominguez and Tammy Folly, both of Racine, Claudia (Royce) Banner of Genoa, Paul (Randi) Lopez of Huntley and Monica Lopez of Elgin. For those who knew Tony remember him as a free spirit, playing his guitar and partying. He was a very talented musician, painter, carpenter and friend. He was a great big brother and Son. He can now sing and play his music as loud as he pleases.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.