|
|
Anthony C. Lopez, 53, born Sept. 12, 1965, lost his battle with cancer Feb. 19, 2019, in WI. Surviving are, his mother Sharon Hossalla of Racine, WI; his father, Anthony J. (Barbara) Lopez of Elgin; as well as 5 siblings, Tim Dominguez and Tammy Folly, both of Racine, Claudia (Royce) Banner of Genoa, Paul (Randi) Lopez of Huntley and Monica Lopez of Elgin. For those who knew Tony remember him as a free spirit, playing his guitar and partying. He was a very talented musician, painter, carpenter and friend. He was a great big brother and Son. He can now sing and play his music as loud as he pleases.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019