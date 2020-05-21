|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Anthony Ciaccio, age 83, passed away May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances, nee Rizzuto; dear father of Michelle Ciaccio and Neil; proud grandfather of Christian, Kirsten,and Karina; fond brother of the late Frank. Because of the COVID-19 emergency, private family funeral services will be held with interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For info, contact Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020