Anthony David Koza, age 32, was a resident of Ingleside. Tony was the proud father of Anthony and Alannah, whom he shared with their mother Racheal; devoted son of David and the late Tamara; cherished brother of Kelli (Zachariah Smith) Koza and Trevor (Jennifer Arispe) Glauser; loving boyfriend of Nicole Sherbert. Tony was born June 5, 1986 in Park Ridge, IL and passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2:00 pm to time of funeral service at 6:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Anthony and Alannah's education, Attn: Kelli Koza, c/o the funeral home. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019