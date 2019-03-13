Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
ANTHONY DROBNIK
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
ANTHONY "TONY" DROBNIK


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANTHONY "TONY" DROBNIK Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Drobnik, born on October 9, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tony passed away surrounded by family on March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (deceased), cherished father of Matthew (Lynne, Charleston, SC), Christopher (Amy, Wauconda, IL) and Michael (Mary Ellen, Downers Grove, IL). Loving grandfather of Ryan, Tyler, Jacob, Carrie, Kyle, Dylan, and Justin. Loving brother of Joanna (Bob) Clancy of Westlake, OH. Fond uncle of Michael (Brownsburg, IN), Scott (St. Clairsville, OH), Dave (Iowa City, IA) and Jeff (North Ridgeville, OH). He was a devoted husband of 55+ years living in Boston, Cleveland and Schaumburg. He enjoyed playing cards, golf, bowling, baseball, and adventures with family and friends. He most loved Canadian fishing trips with his sons and a cast of friends too numerous to list. He was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School and The Ohio State University. He retired from the United States Department of Agriculture where he helped protect our ports from incoming pests and diseases. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 AM to time of services at 11 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tony's name to Foundation Manager, Friendship Senior Options Foundation, 350 West Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Tony lived life to the fullest and left behind a wake of stories and adventures. He relished taking the road less traveled, and always wanted to see what was around the next corner. He made many close friends and was always open to trying something new. To those of us left behind, he offered a single thought: Just Keep Laughing! Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
