BARTLETT - Anthony F. "Tony" Bartolotta, 86, passed away Thursday, June 25. A retired Chicago Policeman, Tony was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, and active volunteer who enjoyed travelling. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee O'Brien); loving father of Mary Chris Bartolotta, Bernadette (Dave) Talley, Andrew (Christine), Joe (Lori), Jennifer (the late Dale) Lightfoot, Edward (Christine), and Peter (Jackie); proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; fond brother of 5 late brothers and sisters. Visitation Tuesday, June 30 from 10:00am until time of Mass 11:00am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 30W350 Army Trail Rd., Wayne. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.