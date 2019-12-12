Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Road
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY KWILAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY F. KWILAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY F. KWILAS Obituary
ALGONQUIN - Anthony F. Kwilas who was born on Aug.18, 1940 left us on Dec. 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Kathleen R. Kwilas nee Stanton; his sons Anthony R. (Jennifer) and Daniel J. (Denise). Proud Papa of Kassidy and Kendall. Loving brother of Robert (Phyllis) and the late Virginia Robinson and Dottie Gilmore. Fond brother-in-law of Martin (Jeanne) Stanton, William (Patty) Stanton, Thomas (Cheryl) Stanton, Margaret Lawlor, Eileen (Doug) Tednes, and Mary Gallagher. Favorite and Funniest Uncle to many nieces and nephews Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL. His family will receive guests from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Road, Arlington Hts., IL. 60004. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tony's name may be given to Danny Did Foundation, 3008 Central Street, Suite 203, Evanston, IL 60201, www.dannydid.org. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Tony's family extends thanks to all the wonderful people at JourneyCare Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -