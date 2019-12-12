|
ALGONQUIN - Anthony F. Kwilas who was born on Aug.18, 1940 left us on Dec. 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Kathleen R. Kwilas nee Stanton; his sons Anthony R. (Jennifer) and Daniel J. (Denise). Proud Papa of Kassidy and Kendall. Loving brother of Robert (Phyllis) and the late Virginia Robinson and Dottie Gilmore. Fond brother-in-law of Martin (Jeanne) Stanton, William (Patty) Stanton, Thomas (Cheryl) Stanton, Margaret Lawlor, Eileen (Doug) Tednes, and Mary Gallagher. Favorite and Funniest Uncle to many nieces and nephews Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL. His family will receive guests from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Road, Arlington Hts., IL. 60004. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tony's name may be given to Danny Did Foundation, 3008 Central Street, Suite 203, Evanston, IL 60201, www.dannydid.org. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Tony's family extends thanks to all the wonderful people at JourneyCare Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019