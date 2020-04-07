|
Anthony W. Jachec, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. He was a resident of Wauconda for the past 63 years and cherished this town he called home. Anthony is survived by Connie, his loving wife of 63 years, and 3 children; Jim, Larry (Peggy) and Mary Beth. He had 4 beloved grandchildren; Katie (Brian), Bill, Tony and Matt and 2 great-granddaughters who he absolutely adored; Ella and Parker. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings and his beloved daughter, Debbie. Anthony was born in 1929 in Chicago. He graduated from DePaul University with a degree in Education and later proudly served our country in the Army. His family moved to Wauconda where they built and established Honey Hill Beach in 1945, an establishment enjoyed by countless people from all over the Chicago area. Honey Hill Beach was home to the "Super J Slide" which helped put Wauconda on the map. Anthony managed the Beach from 1945 to 1992, when the resort ultimately closed down. Anthony's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, whom he was extremely proud of. Most people will affectionately remember the countless stories he told, that will still bring laughter to those he touched. Due to the current pandemic we are all going through, the funeral services will be private. Our family thanks everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's honor could be made to Alexian Brothers Hospice House, 901 Martha St., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, 630-233-5100. Sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
