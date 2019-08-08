Daily Herald Obituaries
|
ANTOINETTE JOHN

ANTOINETTE JOHN Obituary
Antoinette John, 94, passed away August 6, 2019. Antoinette was the beloved wife of the late Peter C. John; Loving mother of Helen (Stewart) Byers, Chris (Kate) John, Demetra John, and William (Cheryl) John; Cherished grandma of Susan, Alexis, Teresa, Mark, Michael, Kristen, Daniel, and Alyssa; Adored great grandma of many; Dear sister of Phyllis (late Constantine) Afendulis, the late Constance (Christ) Veremis, Stella Bozikis, Niki (Sam) Vastis, Peter Gianopoulos; Loved sister-in-law of Marion (late Andrew) Spiniolas and the late Frances (Gus) Petropulos. Visitation will be Friday, August 9 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 10 at 11am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a . For additional information, call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
