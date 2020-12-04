1/
ANTOINETTE L. "TONI" SANTAPA
Antoinette L. "Toni" Santapa (nee Cebrat) at rest November 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Santapa. Loving Mother to the late Bill (Michele) Santapa, Lynda (Ray) Janz, and Nancy (Mike) Bianchi. Fond Grandmother to eight and Great-grandmother to ten. Due to health and safety concerns a private family service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd., Park Ridge, Illinois. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Our family expresses our sincere gratitude for your thoughts and prayers at this time. For info, 847-823-5122.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
Nelson Funeral Home
December 3, 2020
I have fond memories of Toni especially at our families Christmas parties. Toni always brought sunshine into my life when I was young. Memories I will hold in my heart forever. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Now into gods forever Paradise. God bless.

Scott Pojack.
Scott Pojack
Family
