Antoinette L. "Toni" Santapa (nee Cebrat) at rest November 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Santapa. Loving Mother to the late Bill (Michele) Santapa, Lynda (Ray) Janz, and Nancy (Mike) Bianchi. Fond Grandmother to eight and Great-grandmother to ten. Due to health and safety concerns a private family service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd., Park Ridge, Illinois. Entombment will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Our family expresses our sincere gratitude for your thoughts and prayers at this time. For info, 847-823-5122.







