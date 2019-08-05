|
HUNTLEY - Antoinette "Bonnie" Simon, 79, died peacefully, August 2, 2019. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a . Antoinette was born December 6, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of James and Mary Mazzoccoli. In 1958 she married Robert Simon. Bonnie worked for AT&T for over thirty years. She was a devout Catholic who loved spending time with her family and was friends with everyone she met. Bonnie had an adventurous spirit and she and Bob together traveled the world. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Jeanine Swick, Thomas (Traycee) Simon, Phillip (Lori) Simon, and Jeremy Simon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mary (Dylan), Margaret (Carl), Jeremiah, Emily (Corey), Sarah, Claire, Matthew, Theresa and Jacob, great-grandchildren, Grace, Leo and Lillian, her sister, Marybeth (Tim) Hyland, many nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law, Roseanne and Libby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and James, her husband, Robert, her three brothers, Howard, James and William, her grandson, James Lewis and son-in-law, Lawrence Swick. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 5, 2019