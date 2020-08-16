Antoinette "Toni" V. Ulett, age 99, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 24 years, passed away July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Lee Ulett. Loving mother of James M. (Susan) Ulett, Thomas V. (Valerie) Ulett, and Mary Therese (Larry) Marzano. Dear grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of seven. Cherished sister of Dominic Lucido and Gloria McDonough. Antoinette formerly lived in Morton Grove for 50 years and Chicago for 25 years. She made her living as an accountant, working for the Village of Morton Grove, Meade Furniture, as well as the Frisbie Senior Center. Antoinette was also a historian for the Village of Morton Grove and belonged to the St. Martha Women's Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and tailor. Private family services will be held with interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Catholic Church, 8523 Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053 would be appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For information, call 847-699-9003.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store