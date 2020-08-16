1/
ANTOINETTE V. "TONI" ULETT
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTOINETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette "Toni" V. Ulett, age 99, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 24 years, passed away July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Lee Ulett. Loving mother of James M. (Susan) Ulett, Thomas V. (Valerie) Ulett, and Mary Therese (Larry) Marzano. Dear grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of seven. Cherished sister of Dominic Lucido and Gloria McDonough. Antoinette formerly lived in Morton Grove for 50 years and Chicago for 25 years. She made her living as an accountant, working for the Village of Morton Grove, Meade Furniture, as well as the Frisbie Senior Center. Antoinette was also a historian for the Village of Morton Grove and belonged to the St. Martha Women's Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and tailor. Private family services will be held with interment in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Catholic Church, 8523 Georgiana Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053 would be appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For information, call 847-699-9003.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
August 13, 2020
Hello Jim & Sue - I was so sorry to hear about Jim's mother's passing. Please accept our deepest condolences. We are sorry for your loss. William & Ann Grice
William Grice
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved