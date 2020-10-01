DES PLAINES - Anton Oscar Tosterud Sr., 70, passed away before the Cubs' 7th inning stretch on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Tony lost his brief battle with pancreatic cancer in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. A lifelong resident of Des Plaines, Tony was born a Cubs fan to Orval and Dorothy Tosterud in 1949. He was a devoted brother to Robert and his late sisters, Ruth (Egge) and Krissy, to whom he is undoubtedly describing the 2016 World Series. Tony met the love of his life, Judith (Carlson), his senior year at Maine West High School, and they have been inseparable ever since, having celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month. Tony briefly attended North Dakota State University, but missed Judy so much that he returned home to attend classes at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Tony and Judy sealed their loved in 1970 and throughout the years raised their children, Anton Jr., Karli, and Katie. Tony is remembered as a loyal, loving and hopeful husband and father who openly showed his affection to everyone he encountered. Tony's world revolved around his wife, his kids and his grandkids. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing memories at their home, holding Judy's hand, cheering on his grandchildren at all of their sporting events, drinking in the stands of Wrigley Field, or steering the pontoon on the shores of Door County, Wisconsin as our captain. Tony will be forever missed by his wife, Judith and their children, Anton Jr. (Suzanne), Karli (Dominic), and Katie (Katherine); and his legacy of love, family and the Cubs will be carried on through his grandkids, Madelyn, Braedan, Logan, Gustav, Amelia, Jack and Drake Anton. Tony's beaming smile and infectious laugh is remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews and the many family friends who considered him as everyone's favorite dad. An open house celebration of his life will be held at his home field of the Tosterud's residence on Saturday, Oct. 10th at 1:20pm. Memories will be shared at 2pm - 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Tony to Chicago Cubs Charities.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store