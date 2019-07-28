Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Atonement
909 E. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road)
Barrington, IL
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Atonement
909 E. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road)
Barrington, IL
ANTON PAUL "BUD" WEBER Jr.


1940 - 2019
ANTON PAUL "BUD" WEBER Jr. Obituary
Bud was born July 30, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI. He passed away peacefully July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bud was a graduate of St. Olaf College and Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in Minneapolis, MN, and earned Master of Divinity and was ordained June 19, 1966. His first parish was Our Savior Lutheran Church in Pekin, IL. Bud was Minister and Assistant to the Bishop, ELCA and a Colleague Mentor with the ELCA Ministry Program. Anton was a Master Gardener at Chicago Botanic Gardens, he loved fishing and gardening. Anton is survived by his children; Lisa (Greg) Nelson, and Paul (Mary) Weber; grandchildren, Emily Rose (Michael Maude) Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Braeden Nelson, Delaney Nelson, Ben Weber, Grant Weber, and Henry Weber; great grandson, Landon Nelson-Maude; and brother, Eugene Weber. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Weber. Memorial visitation will be held from 10am until the memorial service at 11am, Tuesday, July 30 at the Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 909 E. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road) Barrington. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nelson-Curnyn Free Eye Clinic, www.nelson-curnyn.org; ELCA World Hunger, www.elca.org/hunger; or Atonement Lutheran Church, Barrington in c/o PADS. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
