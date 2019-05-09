Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home
120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.)
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home
120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.)
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Antonio Arias Rivera, 68, passed away at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. He was born May 1, 1951 in El Salvador, living in Mundelein for the past 41 years. Antonio was a former longtime janitor for the Longfellow Elementary School District 21 in Buffalo Grove and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Libertyville. He enjoyed coaching, refereeing and watching soccer and most of all, he will be remembered for his special love for his children and grandchildren. Surviving are his 3 children, Douglas (Julie) Arias, Dennis (Eli) Arias and Marla (Juan) Rivera Mendez; 4 grandchildren, Brianna, Nathan, Dakota and Natalie; brother, Sergio (Lorenza) Arias; former wife and dear friend, Mirna (Saul) Gonzalez; beloved nephews, Tony (Nadia) Campos and Oscar "Memo" Arias and by many loving, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosaura Arias and his sister, Videlia Prisila Campos. A visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019
