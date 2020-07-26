WHEELING - Antonio Neri was born on December 3, 1925 in Rocchetta Al Volturno, Italy to Nicola and Celestina (nee Miniscalco) Neri. He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Wheeling. Mr. Neri worked as a Machine Operator for Ewing & Doherty Mechanical in Bensenville for over 30 years; Antonio was a proud member of Local 150 Midwest Engineering in Countryside. He loved wine making and cooking. His favorite time was when he would make his homemade sausage. He absolutely enjoyed spending time in his garden and growing his figs. Antonio loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was loved by all. Antonio is survived by his spouse, Lutgarda (nee Tapia); children, Gina (Jim) Brizzolara, Diane (Jim) Andre, Linda (Joe, Jr.) Pascucci and Christine (Todd) Wolff; grandchildren, Jessica (Scott) Manos, Jay (Courtney) Brizzolara, Erika Andre, Brianna Andre, Brent Wolff and Abriella Wolff; great-grandchildren, Gino Brizzolara, Waylon Manos, Vince Brizzolara, Louisa Manos, Elwood Manos and Margot Manos; siblings, Giovanni (Vincenzina) Neri, Mike Neri, Pasquale (Diane) Neri and Amalia (Bill) Spaar; sister-in-law, Sandra Neri. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Emilia (Vincenzo) Pontarelli, Sister Gina. (Antonio) Pontarelli and Corie Neri; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Catholic Church (also with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing), 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
