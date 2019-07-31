Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for APRIL LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

APRIL ANN LOVE


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
APRIL ANN LOVE Obituary
April Ann Love, age 52, passed away July 26, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of LeRoy and Alaura Love. She was born in Ottawa, IL on May 23, 1967. She is survived by her parents, three children, Michael Varzino, Jordan (Greg) Antor and Madison Peck, and one brother, Ken (Sue) Love. She graduated from Willowbrook High School, Villa Park, IL. She worked several jobs, most recently at a 7-11 store on Westmore in Lombard for the past 6 years. Interment private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of APRIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.