April Ann Love, age 52, passed away July 26, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of LeRoy and Alaura Love. She was born in Ottawa, IL on May 23, 1967. She is survived by her parents, three children, Michael Varzino, Jordan (Greg) Antor and Madison Peck, and one brother, Ken (Sue) Love. She graduated from Willowbrook High School, Villa Park, IL. She worked several jobs, most recently at a 7-11 store on Westmore in Lombard for the past 6 years. Interment private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019