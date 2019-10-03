|
|
SCHAUMBURG - April Burns, age 54. Devoted daughter of Bradley and Doris, nee Squires, Burns. Dear stepdaughter of Thomas and Christine Kudo. Loving sister of Heather (Shaun) Neppl and the late Melanie Barnes. Cherished aunt of Carter, Tyler, Shannon and Rachel. April was very active in many programs at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. She retired after over 25 years from United Airlines as a flight attendant. She will be deeply missed. Visitation Friday from 3 PM to 7 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Friday at 5:30 PM. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to , 640 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60610. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019