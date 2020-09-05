Ardella "Del" Hodkinson passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the Madonna Meadows in Rochester, MN, she was 89 years old. Del was born in Oakwood Township to Frank and Helen (Siem) in 1931. Del married Dale Hodkinson in 1952 to whom she was married for 34 years prior to Dale's death in 1987. Del, who was known to many friends and family as Blondie, was a compassionate, kind, and loving mother to her four children and a dedicated wife. Del enjoyed antiquing and flea markets, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, gardening, and cooking. She had bright blue eyes and a friendly disposition that was always ready to engage in a conversation. Del loved her family, and like her husband was selfless in making sure they were always taken care of. Ardella spent most of her life in Rochester, MN, and the surrounding communities but also lived in Libertyville, IL from 1975 - 1985. In addition to raising her four children, Del worked at Interstate Industries and Libertyville High School in Illinois and Waters Conley and Target in Rochester, MN. She was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester for most of her adult life and a member of St John's Lutheran Church while living in Libertyville, IL. She is survived by her children, Gayla (Mike) Ryan, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa; Kim (Tom) Blondell of Rochester, Minnesota; Brad Hodkinson of Wauconda, Illinois; and Mark (Anne-Marie) Hodkinson of San Jose, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica (Jay) Radniecki of Kasson; Lindsey (Dan) Boettcher, Rochester; Ross Blondell, Rochester and Spencer and Tatum-Marie Hodkinson of San Jose. And three great-grandchildren, Penny Radniecki, Harper and Briar Boettcher. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a public service due to the ongoing pandemic. Del will be laid to rest and join her late husband Dale at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.







