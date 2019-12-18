Daily Herald Obituaries
ARDELLE J. CHRASTKA


1937 - 2019
ARDELLE J. CHRASTKA Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ardelle J. Chrastka was born November 18, 1937 in DeKalb, IL to Theodore and Donna (nee Nelson) Stone. She died December 13, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Buffalo Grove. Ardelle is survived by her sons Michael (Cyndi) Chrastka, Jeffrey (Carin) Chrastka and Todd Chrastka; her grandchildren Heather (Isaac) Corins, Allison Chrastka, Michael (Linh) Chrastka, Dylan Chrastka, Cody Chrastka and Caitlin Chrastka; her great-grandchildren Mckenzie Chrastka, Caia Corins and Amara Corins; her brother Dale Stone. Ardelle is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Chrastka; her son Kevin Chrastka; her brother Gary Stone; and by her parents. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to . Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
