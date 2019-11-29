Daily Herald Obituaries
ARDITH Y. MEYER


1934 - 2019
ARDITH Y. MEYER Obituary
Ardith Y. Meyer, 85, of Hampshire, passed away Tuesday afternoon, on her birthday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Sheridan at Tyler Creek in Elgin. She was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Elgin the daughter of Herman and Bessie (Underhill) Zieman. Ardith was a member of the 1953 Class of Elgin High School. She worked for the former State Bank of Hampshire (now First American Bank) for 25 years. Ardith married Harold E. Meyer on July 18, 1971, at the First United Methodist Church in Hampshire. She was an avid reader and loved to bake. Surviving is her husband, Harold; son, Michael (Mary) Gustafson of South Elgin; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dillon) Wibeck, Thomas (Lyndsey) Gustafson, Nicholas (Sarah) Gustafson; 6 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Meta Meyer; and sister-in-law, Linda (the late Gerald) Meyer. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Sheridan at Tyler Creek and Kindred Hospice for their kindness and friendship to Ardith. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James (Tosha) Zieman; and niece, Linda Sturgis. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the Hampshire Center Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 3-7 PM and continues on Tuesday prior to services from 11 to noon. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Kindred Hospice. Information (847) 683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
