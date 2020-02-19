|
|
ELGIN - Ariel Dorothea Bruhn, 97, of Elgin, passed away on February 8, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born on September 24, 1922 in Elgin, IL the daughter of Ben and Emma (Krumfusz) Waterman. Ariel graduated from Elgin High School, and was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone, Joseph F. Speiss Co., The Milk Pail and district U-46 at Larsen Jr. High School. She thoroughly enjoyed being a homemaker during her children's school years, and was very proud of her 3 boys. Ariel enjoyed all family activities and all of their school activities, including being a scout den mother. Her grandchildren Nicholas, Jenna, Sarah and Rebecka were very important in her life and she enjoyed them and all their activities to the utmost. She was an active and lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Ladies Auxiliary and Church. Ariel was an enthusiastic bowler and golfer for many years, and a member Taylor Y to swim and walk in her later years. She is survived by her 3 sons: Jerry (Judy) of Colorado Springs, CO, Ron (Kathy) of Centennial, CO, and Gregg (Gina) of Elgin, IL; her wonderful grandchildren: Nicholas (Alyssa) of Grand Ridge, IL, Jenna of Elgin, Sarah of Norman, OK and Rebecka of Aurora, CO. Ariel was preceded in death by her husband: LaVerne "Pete" Bruhn on September 14, 2007, whom she married on June 17, 1944; her parents, one brother: Art Waterman and sisters-in law: Carolyn Waterman and Lucille Smith. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 40W720 Plank Rd., Elgin IL 60140. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, from 5:00pm-7:30pm. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Church or to the scholarship fund at St. Paul's Church. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020