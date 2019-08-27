|
|
BATAVIA - Arlene Ann Fuesz, 75, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home. She was born July 7, 1944 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Richard and Mabel (Maiden Name) Preiss. Arlene was united in marriage to Richard Fuesz January 4, 1964 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; three children, Christine Beier, Peter (Lisa) Fuesz and Emily (Dan) Wurtz; seven grandchildren, Ashely "Willow" (Dalen) and Corin (Barnaby) Beier, Renee and Gwendolyn Fuesz, Samuel, Olivia, and Clare Wurtz; two sisters, Diane (Ray) McNamara and Bonita Minaglia. Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Wednesday, August 28th at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers 10 am Thursday, August 29th from Moss Family Funeral Home before proceeding to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main Street to celebrate Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the National MS Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. For information, please call 630-879-7900 or visit www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019