MUNDELEIN - Arlene C. Hoffmann, 79, entered eternal rest on March 29, 2020 at Winchester House in Libertyville, Illinois. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 22, 1940, to John and Adriana Trautman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, her son, Scott and her daughter, Deborah. She was best known for her simple yet loving nature. When she was a Nurses Aid (Candy Striper), she met a patient who became her future husband, Robert Hoffmann. She was a loving wife of Robert for 52 years. Devoted mother and wife, Arlene is survived by her three sons, Robert Jr. (Craig), Bradley (Ingrid) and David and two grandchildren, Alycia and Margaret. Funeral services are private. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020