Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
ARLENE HOFFMANN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE HOFFMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE C. HOFFMANN


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARLENE C. HOFFMANN Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Arlene C. Hoffmann, 79, entered eternal rest on March 29, 2020 at Winchester House in Libertyville, Illinois. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 22, 1940, to John and Adriana Trautman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, her son, Scott and her daughter, Deborah. She was best known for her simple yet loving nature. When she was a Nurses Aid (Candy Striper), she met a patient who became her future husband, Robert Hoffmann. She was a loving wife of Robert for 52 years. Devoted mother and wife, Arlene is survived by her three sons, Robert Jr. (Craig), Bradley (Ingrid) and David and two grandchildren, Alycia and Margaret. Funeral services are private. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -