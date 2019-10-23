Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Heights, IL
ARLENE E. ZITO

ARLENE E. ZITO Obituary
GLEN ELLYN - Arlene E. Zito (nee Zentz), age 80, beloved wife of the late Gerald and loving companion to Don Veverka; devoted mother of Thomas (Janice), Laura (Vito) dellaPolla, Marilyn Costello, Joseph (Amy Swanberg) Zito, the late Gerald L. Zito and the late Pamela A. Lurry; dear grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Susan (Robert) Rochouski and Warren (Carol) Zentz; dear sister-in-law of Kathleen Benitez and Ronald Zito. She was loved and cherished by many. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, to St. Matthew Church in Glendale Heights. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
