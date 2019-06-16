Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE SERGOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE F. SERGOT


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ARLENE F. SERGOT Obituary
In loving memory Arlene F. Sergot passed away at age 82 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 28, 2019. She was born July 27, 1936 in Chicago to parents William and Francis Linn. Arlene was a loving and devoted mother survived by her daughters Gale, Lynn, and Janet; a grandmother to Kristie, Michael, Michele, Lindsey, Abbey and Aaron; and a great-grandmother of 6. She also left behind a long time companion, Robert. She was a friend to many in the Rolling Meadows Community. She was a former President of the local Women's Club and was active in many other social groups, such as the Red Hat Society. Arlene worked for the Rolling Meadows Library for over 40 years and retired at the age of 81. Arlene's motto was "Live each moment the best that you can!" Please come join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12:00 noon until time of service which will be from 2:00 pm until 2:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rolling Meadows Library or the Rolling Meadows Historical Society. For information, call 847-253-0224 or visit www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now