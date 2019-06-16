In loving memory Arlene F. Sergot passed away at age 82 peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 28, 2019. She was born July 27, 1936 in Chicago to parents William and Francis Linn. Arlene was a loving and devoted mother survived by her daughters Gale, Lynn, and Janet; a grandmother to Kristie, Michael, Michele, Lindsey, Abbey and Aaron; and a great-grandmother of 6. She also left behind a long time companion, Robert. She was a friend to many in the Rolling Meadows Community. She was a former President of the local Women's Club and was active in many other social groups, such as the Red Hat Society. Arlene worked for the Rolling Meadows Library for over 40 years and retired at the age of 81. Arlene's motto was "Live each moment the best that you can!" Please come join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12:00 noon until time of service which will be from 2:00 pm until 2:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rolling Meadows Library or the Rolling Meadows Historical Society. For information, call 847-253-0224 or visit www.Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary