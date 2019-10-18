|
Arlene J. Whitson (nee Rasmussen), 72, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1947, in Chicago to the late Herbert and Bernice Rasmussen. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Whitson; mother of Brian (Wendy) and the late Duane Whitson: grandmother of Thomas and Sarah Whitson: sister of Sandi (Steve) Girard, Greg and the late Gerald Rasmussen; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, from 3 pm until time of service, A Celebration of Life at 5:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Memorials may be directed to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019