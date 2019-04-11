Daily Herald Obituaries
MOUNT PROSPECT - Arlene L. Palmer, formerly of Mount Prospect, went home to Jesus, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Palmer for 66 years. Loving mother of Christine (Jerry) Bashleben, Cheryl (John) Serafin, Laurel (Art) Graff, Carl, and Steven (Rebecca). Cherished grandmother of Scott and Craig (fiancee Amanda) Bashleben, Bret, Ryan, and Madeline Serafin, Eric and Renee Graff, Jason, David, and Andrew Palmer, great-grandmother of Owen Carter. Dear sister of Shirley Stonecipher and Lois Hendrickson. Arlene was a professional secretary until she became a full-time homemaker. She was very involved at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She also volunteered for numerous organizations in and around Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until Services 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 South School St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arlene's name to the of Illinois, www.nkfi.org. Arrangements by Friedrichs Funeral Home. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
