ARLENE L. PLUSKA
Arlene L. Pluska, age 81, of Dodgeville, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 26, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Stanley and Mildred Fugiel. She graduated in 1956 from Tuley High School in Chicago. On October 15, 1960, she married John Pluska. She worked at Dominick's Grocery Store for many years. In 2000, Arlene and John moved to Dodgeville to be closer to family. Arlene loved crossword puzzles, reading, traveling and especially spending time with her grandson Steven. She also volunteered at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center. Arlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, John, Sr.; her sons, John Pluska of Dodgeville and Rodney (Joanne Leifheit) Pluska of Mukwonago; her grandson, Steven Pluska of Beaver Dam; her sister, Dorothy Czajka of Bloomingdale, IL; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter-in-law, Renee Pluska; her siblings, Dolores (Eddie) Krol and Sonny (Marilyn) Fugiel; her brother-in-law, Stanley Czajka. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date in Illinois. Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home, Dodgeville, WI, www.gorgenfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
