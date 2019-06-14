Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
MT. PROSPECT - Arlene Latowicz nee Dobersch age 83. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Latowicz; loving mother of Rick Latowicz, Joe (Isolde) Naleck, Greg (Jody) Latowicz and the late Therese Llewelyn; cherished grandmother of Kristin Loser, Michelle Naleck, Kevin Latowicz, Sara Llewelyn and Courtney Latowicz; great grandmother of Liliana, Samuel and William. Visitation Sunday June 16, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday June 17, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019
