CAROL STREAM - Arlene M. Kehoe, age 69, a resident of Carol Stream, IL, passed away September 20, 2020. She was born November 4, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Mary Miletich. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Terrence; her sister, Marilyn (the late Robert) Glover; and her niece, Caryn Glover. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Miletich. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. Funeral Monday, September 28, 2020, 9:15 a.m. from Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187 to St. Michael Catholic Church for mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com
. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.