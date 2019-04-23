Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
6N491 Crane Rd.
St. Charles, MA
View Map
SOUTH ELGIN - Arlene R. Kwasnick (nee Snyder), formerly of Schaumburg, beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Christine; cherished grandmother of Corinne; dear sister of Jerry (Susan) Snyder and the late Kenneth (Louise); proud aunt of Jacki, Jay, Jayson, Sherri, Kelly and David. Visitation Wednesday, April 24th 3:00 -9:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. Funeral Thursday, 9:45 a.m. to St. Patrick Church, 6N491 Crane Rd., St. Charles, Mass 10:30 a.m. Following mass cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
