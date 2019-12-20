|
Arlene Stevens, 88, of Genoa passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bethany Healthcare in DeKalb. She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Alpena, SD the daughter of August and Martha (Fauth) Ibis. Arlene worked all her life waitressing, nearly 15 years at Playskool in Hampshire and retired in 2006 after working at D & M Plastics in Burlington for 26 years. Surviving is her children, Larry (Karen) Stevens, Steven Stevens, and Kurt (Julie) Stevens; son-in-law, Larry Nelson; daughter-in-law, Kristin Stevens; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a brother, LeRoy Ibis. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Rick in 1994, Bryan in 2017; and daughter, Linda Nelson in 2019; also, her 3 brothers, Harold, Alvin, and Melvin Ibis; and sisters, Lucille Morrill, and Loretta Wanthock. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Monday, Dec. 23 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial will be in the Genoa Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Children's Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation, 360 W. Schick Rd., Ste 211, Bloomingdale, IL 60108. Information 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019