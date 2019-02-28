Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE TEDESCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE TEDESCO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARLENE TEDESCO Obituary
Arlene Tedesco (nee Rognstad), age 77, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born in Chicago to the late Carsten and Rose Rognstad. Beloved wife of 50 years of Robert; loving mother of Karen (John) Bouzas and Robert; proud grandmother of Natalie, Kayley, Luke and the late Alexandria; fond sister of the late Richard Rognstad; cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be missed greatly by all those whose lives she touched. Visitation Thursday February 28, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Friday March 1, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now