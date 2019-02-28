|
Arlene Tedesco (nee Rognstad), age 77, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born in Chicago to the late Carsten and Rose Rognstad. Beloved wife of 50 years of Robert; loving mother of Karen (John) Bouzas and Robert; proud grandmother of Natalie, Kayley, Luke and the late Alexandria; fond sister of the late Richard Rognstad; cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be missed greatly by all those whose lives she touched. Visitation Thursday February 28, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Friday March 1, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019