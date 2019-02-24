Arline Ryan of Vernon Hills, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Oak Park, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. She was the cherished wife of the late Thomas Francis Ryan. She leaves behind a loving family; Susan (Dean) Clark, Rosalind Korbar, Tricia (Michael) Fitzgerald, and George (Janice) Ryan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom adored their "GG". She was the fond sister of Adeline Post and sister in-law Donna Marinello, a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Helen Wasilis, grandson Bradley Clark, son-in-law Richard Korbar, and sister Bea Von Stein. She became a Registered Nurse after attending St. Anne's Hospital in Chicago and earned her B.S. degree from .the University of St. Francis She was a nursing supervisor at Oak Park Hospital. She enjoyed the many friends she made throughout her life, The Vernon Hills Senior Center became an important part of her life after retirement. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, prayers or donations to the following would be appreciated: Northwestern Lake Forest Cancer Center or TheWomen's Heart Center at Rush. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 1st at 2:00 pm at St. Petronille Church in Glen Ellyn. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary