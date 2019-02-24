Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Petronille Church
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLINE RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLINE RYAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARLINE RYAN Obituary
Arline Ryan of Vernon Hills, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Oak Park, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. She was the cherished wife of the late Thomas Francis Ryan. She leaves behind a loving family; Susan (Dean) Clark, Rosalind Korbar, Tricia (Michael) Fitzgerald, and George (Janice) Ryan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom adored their "GG". She was the fond sister of Adeline Post and sister in-law Donna Marinello, a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Helen Wasilis, grandson Bradley Clark, son-in-law Richard Korbar, and sister Bea Von Stein. She became a Registered Nurse after attending St. Anne's Hospital in Chicago and earned her B.S. degree from .the University of St. Francis She was a nursing supervisor at Oak Park Hospital. She enjoyed the many friends she made throughout her life, The Vernon Hills Senior Center became an important part of her life after retirement. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, prayers or donations to the following would be appreciated: Northwestern Lake Forest Cancer Center or TheWomen's Heart Center at Rush. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 1st at 2:00 pm at St. Petronille Church in Glen Ellyn.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.