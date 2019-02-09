|
|
GURNEE - Armando R. Canilang, age 68. Beloved husband of Lourdes for 35 years. Loving father of Ariel (of the Phillipines). Cherished brother of the late Arturo (the late Marcelina), Rosalinda (Dominador) Calimlim, the late Delia Natalio, Percy Federico, Eduardo (Evelyn), Ronaldo (Elvie) and Remedios (Philip) Avalos. Parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Parish. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation Monday will continue at the funeral home from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 1 PM at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019