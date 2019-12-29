|
|
On November 29th, 2019, with great clarity and unwavering trust in the love and promises of Jesus, Armando Tomas Perez Sr. entered Heaven. He was born in rural Cuba on September 18, 1925. At his side the moment of his passing were his precious daughters and their husbands Heidi Toren (Paul), Laura Portera (Tom), Randi Helm (John) and his loving sons and their wives, Tomas (Shawn) and Christopher (Jodi). Fifteen amazing grandchildren also grieve his loss, but are inspired by his legacy: Evan, Aaron (Jade), Anna and Kendall Toren, Maureen Melhart (Brian), Joelle Crace (Spencer) and Emily Perez, Kelen and Kylie Portera, Jake (Allie) and Brianne Helm, Jordan, CJ, Rachel and Peyton Perez. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Barrett and Hayden Crace and Elise Drew Toren. Armando was Helio Perez' beloved big brother and held that title for Louise Howe and Alan and Janet Edquist as well. Armando is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Annley Perez, his loving father and mother, Armando and Angelica, Stanley and Anna Edquist, his beloved mother and father-in-law, brother- in-law, Jack Howe and his precious niece Amy Hale. Armando was known by many names; "Unk," "Uncle Armando," "dad," "daddy," even "Jefe" by his great grandchildren. But most who knew him, and there were thousands, knew him simply as "Dr. Perez." For more than half a century Armando practiced pediatric medicine in Chicago, Mt. Prospect and Arlington Heights, Illinois. He faithfully served not just children, but generations of families and our community is better because of his selfless service. He was a charter member of the medical staff at Northwest Community Hospital and served multiple terms as president of that staff, but his passion for bringing healing and health to children transcended any notion of personal wealth or professional ambition. Dr. Perez was a great physician in a way that brought glory to the Great Physician. His unwavering faith in a loving God was never preached, but it was always practiced. And no family benefitted more from his character, wisdom, faithfulness and presence than his own. His passing leaves a hole in our hearts and community, but his example of selfless service and integrity will endure for generations. So our hearts are broken, yet full of joy and resolve to do what our beloved Dr. Perez did; bring healing and hope to our world. On Friday, January 3rd, the Perez family warmly invites you to join us in celebration of his extraordinary life. We will gather at Willow Creek Church Chapel to honor a simple, humble and amazing man. Willow Creek Community Church is at 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, IL 60010. Visitation with the family is from 2-3 p.m. and the memorial service begins promptly at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Perez' name to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019