WINFIELD - Armella E. Vechart, 98, passed away November 3, 2019 in her home. She was born on July 2, 1921 in Green Bay, WI to Arthur and Elizabeth (Reynen) Boucher. Armella married Vern (Red) Vechart on Sept 26,1945. Vern preceded her in death April 3, 2016 at 91 years old. Loving mother of Janice (Charles) Anesi, Carmen (Stan) Drab, Renee (Helmut) Groetzl, Paula (the late Chris) Lang and Marie (Bob) Jacobs; proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 27; dear sister of Margie (Art) Behling, Paul (Bernice) Boucher, Inez (the late John) Paustian and sister-in-law of Geri (the late Don) Vechart and Bonnie (the late Roger) Vechart. In 1940 her first job was working for the principal at a grade school in Kaukauna,WI as a file clerk. In her life time she worked as a telephone operator, switch board operator, insurance company receptionist and movie theater employee. In 1941 Armella was voted Queen of her home town Kaukauna, and was photographed and interviewed often in other cities. When Chicago's mayor welcomed her in a photo shoot the publicity prompted someone to enter her in the Miss America Contest. Armella was first runner up to Miss Wisconsin. Her real life's work were her 5 daughters and 17 granchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved reading, gardening and later in life reading novels and the morning news paper and watching Hallmark movies. Even at 98 she was an informed citizen and voted! Visitation Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist, 233 Church St., Winfield, IL 60190. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-woodward.com or 630-231-1300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019