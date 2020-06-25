ARNOLD A. HANSON
1924 - 2020
Arnold A. Hanson, 95, passed away on June 20, 2020, in Woodstock. He was born September 13, 1924, he was the son of Gustaf and Ebba. He is survived by his children: Eric (Susan) Hanson, Brad (Lilli) Hanson and Laura (Jon) Aagesen; daughter-in-law, Donna Hanson; his grandchildren: Graeme (Sarah) Hanson, Christopher (Trish) Hanson, Emilie Jackson, Joel (Kelly) Jackson, Ian Jackson, TJ (Tia) Aagesen, Jim (Melissa) Aagesen, Aaron Hanson, Katie (Jake) Knappmiller, Melissa (John) Russell, Alissa (Josh) Martinson, Kristen (Chris) Kranich and Valerie Hanson; his great-grandchildren: Desi, Tommy, Niklas, Hannah, Sammy, Ethan, Olivia, Noah, Josiah, Aliyah, Brennan, Emma, Cole, Evan, Luke & Maren. Preceded in death by his wife, Barb Hanson and his son, Jeff Hanson. He went to Senn High School in Chicago and received his engineering degree from Chicago Tech. He served in New Guinea and the Philippines in the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII. He was a member of the Gideons, and helped with Bible distributions. He was a faithful member of Swedish Covenant Church, in Schaumburg; where he loved singing in the Choir. Arnie loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His hobbies were an avid fisherman, diehard Cubs fan, scratch golfer, and bowler. Singing to his family and his church friends in Swedish brought him much happiness. Arnie brought much joy with his soft twinkle and thoughtful approach to everyone he met. Graveside service is private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
