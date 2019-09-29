|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Arnold Dale Curnyn, M. D. was born on February 7, 1935 in Rock Island, Illinois to Ardo and Mary (nee Cochran) Curnyn. Arnold left this life Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by his wife of 60 years and four daughters. Dr. Curnyn graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1955 and the University of Illinois School of Medicine in 1959. He completed his Ophthalmology residency at the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1965. He was the founder of Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology. He was an esteemed staff member at Northwest Community Hospital, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, and St. Alexius Medical Center. He enjoyed mentoring young doctors and seeing patients for over 50 years. His patients brought him great joy. He was well known for his sense of humor and inspirational one-liners. Humble and loving, he was. Dr. Curnyn not only restored the vision of thousands but imparted a sense of caring and kinship to all he encountered. Dr. Curnyn was a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and numerous other professional medical societies. Always a man for others, he helped to establish the Nelson -Curnyn Free Eye Hospital in India. Dr. Curnyn served our nation as a Flight Surgeon in the US Air Force and Reserves during the 1960s. Beyond his military service, he enjoyed flying small aircrafts for many years. He was exceedingly dedicated to his Church, Our Lady of the Wayside, where all five of his children attended grade school. Dr. Curnyn was a daily Communicant at Church and lived every day in the model of Christ. As important as his career was, Arnold Curnyn was an exemplary husband, father, grandfather, brother, all-around family leader, and inspiration to all who were blessed to know him. Dr. Curnyn is survived by his wife, Peggy, brothers, Thomas and Robert, and daughters, Kimberlee, Christi, Erin and Colleen, and grandchildren, Karly, Riley, Killian, and Fallon. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Kevin, his brother, Gerard, and by his parents. Visitation from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral Mass 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell Avenue, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Academy of Ophthalmology at www.aao.org - foundation in memorial of Dr. Arnold Curnyn or the family asks that you contribute, as Arnold did, to charities that are closest to your heart. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019