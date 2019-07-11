ROCKFORD - Reverend Arnold E. Lack of Rockford, IL, passed away on July 9th at the age of 88. He was born at home on January 28, 1931 in New Era, IA to the Reverend Ernest and Lenora Lack. Arnold graduated from East High School in Des Moines, IA and received his bachelor's degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. He then attended Augustana Seminary and became an ordained Lutheran minister. He would later continue his education by earning his MBA at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI. Arnold married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Burdock, on June 5, 1953 at First Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA. Arnold was first called to serve at Salem Lutheran Church in Hermantown, MN in 1956. In 1963, he accepted a call to Lutheran Church of the Reformation in St. Louis Park, MN where he was Pastor until 1970. At that time, Pastor Lack was called to Suomi College in Hancock, MI to serve as Vice President of Development. In 1978, Arnold worked in the same capacity at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE where two of his children, daughter-in-law, and two of his grandchildren later attended college. Beginning in 1988, he worked at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois as Vice President of Development in Des Plaines, IL. He retired in 1996. He used his ministry to help countless others, but to also serve three generations of his family. He baptized, confirmed, and officiated weddings for all of his married children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. He is survived by Carolyn, his loving wife of 66 years. Four children: Nancy Lack Wiitanen (Glenn) of Rochester, MN; Sandra Lack Whaley (Phillip) of Whitehouse, OH; Janet Lack of Fremont, NE; and Jonathan Lack (Janice) of Edgerton, WI. Six grandchildren: Jeffrey (Gina), Bradley, Scott, Sara (Joey), Amanda, and Jessica. Four great-grandchildren: Taylor, Abby, Luke, and Noah. Arnold was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was delighted with the W in the 2016 World Series. He enjoyed caning chairs to give as gifts, tending to his bountiful vegetable garden, golfing, and refinishing antique furniture. Arnold also loved traveling with his wife. Together they made stops at as many baseball stadiums as possible, and traveled overseas and around the U.S. to visit friends and family. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13th at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to Midland University (Lack Family Scholarship Fund) at 900 N. Clarkson, Fremont, NE 68025, or the ELCA Fund for Leaders at 8765 W. Higgins Road, Chicago, IL 60631. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019