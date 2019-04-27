Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD SOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD E. SOSS


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ARNOLD E. SOSS Obituary
HUNTLEY - Arnold E. Soss, 77, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. He was born March 27, 1942 in Chicago the son of Edward and Marie (Bruchman) Soss. On April 24, 1971 he married Barbara Gondek in Chicago. Arnold was a carpenter at Elmhurst Hospital for over 20 years. Surviving are his wife of almost 48 years, Barbara; children, Dawn Marie (Chris) Theodore, Teri Lynne (Mark) Mata, Scott Alexander (Susanne) Soss; grandchildren, Payne (Maddie) and Olivia Manczko; Grayson, Cain and Skye Mata, Mitchell and Harrison Theodore; sister, Dorothy (Raymond) Dobson; and brother, Arthur Soss. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services are private. Memorials in his name may be directed to the at . The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information, 847-669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now