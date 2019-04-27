|
HUNTLEY - Arnold E. Soss, 77, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. He was born March 27, 1942 in Chicago the son of Edward and Marie (Bruchman) Soss. On April 24, 1971 he married Barbara Gondek in Chicago. Arnold was a carpenter at Elmhurst Hospital for over 20 years. Surviving are his wife of almost 48 years, Barbara; children, Dawn Marie (Chris) Theodore, Teri Lynne (Mark) Mata, Scott Alexander (Susanne) Soss; grandchildren, Payne (Maddie) and Olivia Manczko; Grayson, Cain and Skye Mata, Mitchell and Harrison Theodore; sister, Dorothy (Raymond) Dobson; and brother, Arthur Soss. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services are private. Memorials in his name may be directed to the at . The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information, 847-669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019