ARNOLD M. "ARNIE" BOCHUM Jr.
SOUTH ELGIN - Arnold M. "Arnie" Bochum, Jr., 86, of South Elgin, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1934 in Elgin, the son of Arnold M. and Amy J. (Darin) Bochum Sr. Arnie was a lifelong resident of Elgin and South Elgin. He was active in scouting, and achieved Eagle Scout, with 36 merit badges with troop 10. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1952, participating in baseball, basketball and was a drummer in the marching band. Arnie was a Veteran, and served in the US Army and US Army Reserve. He was a life member of the VFW Post 2327 of South Elgin, and was a two term Commander, 1991 & 2003, and also was Color Guard Commander for 20 years. Arnie also served as a Democratic Precinct Committeeman for many years. Prior to retirement, he worked for the Village of South Elgin as a Police Officer, Railway Express Agency, Sheldons Manufacturing Company, Elgin Sweeper Co., and an OTR driver for Roberts Express. Survivors include his three sons: Marvin (Debbie DeMarchi) Bochum, Michael L. Bochum and Gerald (Casey) Bochum; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother: Gary L. Bochum of Pahrump, NV; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews, a niece, and several of his furry four legged friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 9:00am until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
