SCHAUMBURG - Arnold T. "Arnie" Lidquist, formerly of Norwood Park; husband of Janet, nee Jewell; dad of Renee (Bill) Rzeszutko and Susan (Dan) Doyle; grandpa Arnie of Rachel and Riley Brands and Max and Jake Doyle; brother of the late Barbara Lidquist; cousin of Annette, Noreen, Elsie, Joyce, Barbara (Gerard) and Debbie (Steve). Visitation Sunday 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Funeral Monday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 28, 2019