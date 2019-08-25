Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home
320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
ART J. BANACH

ART J. BANACH Obituary
DES PLAINES - Art J. Banach, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Loretta "Lorrie" Banach, nee Nolan. Loving father of Heather (David) Terry and Lynnea (David) Brand. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Matthew, and Daniel Terry, and Nolan Brand. Dear brother of Edward (Florence) Banach. Fond uncle of many. Preceded by his parents Vincent and Anna Banach and siblings Steve (Nancy) Banach, Helen (the late Ed) Pinkowski. Born May 22, 1931 in Chicago, IL, passed away August 22, 2019. Graduate of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Art enjoyed skiing, calligraphy, and traveling, but mostly spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Memorial visitation, Thursday, August 29th, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Memorial Service Friday, August 30th, 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment private. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
