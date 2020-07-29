Arthur A. Baker, 84, of Elgin, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the Texas home of his son, Robert A. Baker. A loving father and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Beth (the late Ben) Staton, Karen Lynne Baker, and Robert A. (Cindy) Baker; grandchildren, Dana L. (Chris) Weiche, Teri L. (Will) DeBlase, Elyse F. (Matt) Fulton, David B. Staton, Jeff A. (fiancee Annie) Staton and Patrick R. (Jeanette) Baker; great-grandchildren, Corinne and Collin Weiche, Adalynn and Zachary DeBlase, and Gracie and Berkley Fulton. Arthur is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. For more information, go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
or call 847-824-5155. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Hospice Foundation of America.