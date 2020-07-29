1/
ARTHUR A. BAKER
Arthur A. Baker, 84, of Elgin, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the Texas home of his son, Robert A. Baker. A loving father and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Beth (the late Ben) Staton, Karen Lynne Baker, and Robert A. (Cindy) Baker; grandchildren, Dana L. (Chris) Weiche, Teri L. (Will) DeBlase, Elyse F. (Matt) Fulton, David B. Staton, Jeff A. (fiancee Annie) Staton and Patrick R. (Jeanette) Baker; great-grandchildren, Corinne and Collin Weiche, Adalynn and Zachary DeBlase, and Gracie and Berkley Fulton. Arthur is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. For more information, go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call 847-824-5155. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Hospice Foundation of America.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
