Arthur A. "Art" Kelly, III., age 66, of Lady Lake; Florida, formerly of Dixon, Illinois and native of the Dundee and Elgin areas, passed away peacefully under the care of his family and in the comfort of his home on Friday evening, January 24, 2020. Art was born on October 4, 1953 in West Palm Beach, Florida and was the son of Arthur A. Jr. and Betty (nee Browder) Kelly. Art was raised in the Dundee area, a 1971 graduate of Dundee Community High School as well as a former member of the First Congregational Church in West Dundee. He was a former employee of the Federal Aviation Administration where he was employed as an Air Traffic Controller. Following his career as an Air Traffic Controller, Art began a long career in the Funeral Industry. He was the founder and former owner and operator of Twin Pines Crematory in East Dundee. Survivors include his wife of 43 years; Mary J. (nee Batt) Kelly. His parents; Arthur A. II and Betty Kelly and his sisters; Susan (John Spooner) Kelly and Denise (Michael) Wright. Other survivors include his brothers-in-law; Fred (Barb) Batt, James (Linda) Batt, and Bruce (Cynthia) Batt, as well as several nieces, nephews and many good and faithful friends. In addition to his paternal and maternal grandparents, Art was preceded in death by he and Mary's only child; Patrick A. Kelly on May 15, 1995 and his in-laws; Melvin and Esther Batt. At Art's request, he was cremated in Florida and Inurnment will be private. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at First Congregational Church, West Dundee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Art's memory to either , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with local arrangements. Please visit millerfuneralhomedundee.com for information pertaining to that service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020