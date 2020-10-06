PALATINE - Arthur Dale "Daniel" Booth, 75, passed away on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on September 24, 1945. Loving father of Paul Hansen (Devin) and caring grandfather to Julia and Quinn Hansen. He is also survived by brother, William L. Booth, (MN). Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William David Booth and Corinne (LaChapelle) Booth, of Minneapolis, MN. Dan proudly worked in sales, for 3M, for over 35 years. Dan will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. Memorial services will be arranged at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
.